The happy couple is about to become a family of three. Succession star Sarah Snook and husband Dave Lawson announced in March 2023 that they were gearing up to welcome their first baby together.

The HBO actress shared the exciting news while walking the red carpet at the Succession final season premiere in New York City. Sarah showed off her baby bump while wearing a black ensemble paired with a sparkly jacket.

“It’s exciting! I feel great,” the Australian star told Entertainment Tonight about motherhood at the time, revealing that it’s not “too much longer” until the baby would be born. “Like two months? Well, I’m at 32 weeks.”

Sarah was joined by her husband at the event, and the pair were all smiles. Keep reading for everything to know about Sarah and Dave’s marriage.

Who Is Dave Lawson?

Other than being known as Sarah’s husband, the fellow Australian star is also a comedian. He’s also appeared in various movies, including Oddball, Peter Rabbit, Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway and more.

How Long Have Sarah Snook and Dave Lawson Been Married?

The actress announced in October 2021 that she and Dave had tied the knot earlier that year in a secret ceremony that took place at her home.

“At the beginning of the pandemic last year, I got locked down in Melbourne with one of my best mates and we fell in love,” Sarah told Vogue Australia at the time. “We’ve been friends since 2014, lived together, traveled together, always excited to see each other, but totally platonic. We’ve just never been single at the same time. I proposed and we got married in February in my backyard.”

She continued, “It’s been a ride. There’s so much heartache and sadness in the world, but on a micro-personal level, I’ve been very fortunate. There’s a really lovely grace in that without the pandemic, we might not have ended up together so quickly.”

Do Sarah Snook and Dave Lawson Have Kids?

The couple announced that they were expecting baby No. 1 in March 2023.

The actress revealed that she was actually pregnant while they were filming the last season of Succession. However, the baby bump won’t be visible to show viewers.

“I mean, you couldn’t super tell,” Sarah joked. “Because it’s not super big, at least at the moment.”