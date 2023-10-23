Who Is Ariana Grande's Boyfriend? Relationship, Dating Updates

Is Ariana Grande back on the market? Life & Style confirmed that the Hollywood star and realtor Dalton Gomez filed for divorce in September 2023 after nearly two years of marriage. Their filings took place two months after multiple reports revealed the pair split and were “heading for divorce.”

“Ariana and Dalton really tried to make things work,” a source exclusively told Life & Style in July 2023. “Unfortunately, it just wasn’t meant to be. Ariana and Dalton found themselves drifting apart. They went to therapy, but in the end, they decided not to prolong the inevitable.”

That wasn’t the only surprising news as fans were shocked to learn that Ariana said ~thank u, next~ from Dalton to her Wicked costar Ethan Slater. Although the Grammy winner and SpongeBob Musical star have not publicly addressed the nature of their relationship, they have been spotted getting cozy after sparking dating rumors. So, did Ariana dive head-first into a relationship with Ethan following her divorce from Dalton?

Who Is Ariana Grande’s Boyfriend?

Considering the “Positions” singer has yet to address her divorce, she has not publicly discussed her relationship status. That being said, she has been spotted with Ethan on PDA-filled dates ever since her split from Dalton went public on July 17.

Three days later, rumors swirled that Ariana was dating Ethan, who was still legally married to his now-estranged wife, Lilly Jay, at the time. Life & Style confirmed the Redheads Anonymous actor filed for a contested divorce on July 26 after four years of marriage, leading to blast his alleged relationship with Ariana one day later.

“[Ariana’s] the story, really. Not a girl’s girl,” Lilly told Page Six on July 27. “My family is just collateral damage.”

Ethan and Lily share a son, whom they welcomed in August 2022.

Is Ariana Grande Dating Ethan Slater?

The former Nickelodeon star and the Broadway actor added magic to their rumored romance during a date at Disneyland on September 22.

“They went [to Disneyland] with a big group of friends including her mom [Joan Grande] and brother [Frankie Grande] and are really happy,” an insider told Us Weekly shortly after the outing. “All of her friends love him. [Ariana and Ethan are] really good for each other.”

Weeks later, the duo was seen on a romantic dinner date, according to photos obtained by TMZ. Ariana and Ethan’s corner table faced a window that overlooked the Big Apple, and their back were turned to the other patrons. More notably, the rumored pair were engaged in a seemingly flirty conversation that led to handsy PDA.

Neither Ariana nor Ethan have publicly addressed the rumors and their current relationship status remains unclear.