Kylie Jenner and best friend Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou made headlines in July 2023 when they came clean about their habit of kissing each other during an episode of The Kardashians season 3. They’ve kissed each other in multiple social media posts, causing dating rumors to swirl. While Kylie denied that she and Stassie are more than friends, she did admit that they “always make out,” especially with alcohol in their systems.

Many fans have since questioned if making out is really just “what best girlfriends do,” as Kylie’s sister Kendall Jenner put it. As it turns out, it’s kind of a normal thing among celebs. Keep scrolling to see photos of celebrity friends kissing in public.