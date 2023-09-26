Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater got cozy at Disneyland during their first public outing since they both filed for divorce from their estranged spouses.

The couple kept close to each other and walked arm in arm as they enjoyed a date night at the amusement park on Friday, September 22. Ariana, 30, and Ethan, 31, were seen from behind as they waited in line for a ride, according to photos obtained by blog Deuxmoi.

Meanwhile, a video showed the pair and a group of friends getting a tour from a theme park guide.

Ariana and Ethan spent time at Disneyland just four days after she filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Dalton Gomez, on September 18 after two years of marriage. The “Thank U, Next” singer cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for divorce in her filing, according to court documents viewed by Life & Style. She also listed their date of separation as February 20, while the former couple reportedly had a prenup in place.

“Ariana and Dalton really tried to make things work,” a source exclusively told Life & Style in July. “Unfortunately, it just wasn’t meant to be. Ariana and Dalton found themselves drifting apart. They went to therapy, but in the end, they decided not to prolong the inevitable.”

Despite calling off their marriage, the insider shared that Ariana and Dalton remain cordial. “Ariana doesn’t blame Dalton and vice versa,” the source explained. “They’d even like to remain friends. The end of a marriage is sad, but Ariana and Dalton are young, driven and successful. They’ll be OK.”

The Victorious alum filed for divorce two months after it was revealed that she and Dalton, 28, had separated on July 17 and were headed for divorce. Shortly after news of their split broke, it was reported that Ariana was seeing Ethan on July 20. The pair met in 2022 while filming the upcoming adaptation of the Broadway musical Wicked.

After their romance was revealed, Ethan filed for divorce from his estranged wife, Lilly Jay, on July 26, Life & Style confirmed at the time.

One day before the SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical actor filed for divorce, Lilly, 30, slammed Ariana amid the scandal. “[Ariana’s] the story, really. Not a girl’s girl,” she told Page Six. “My family is just collateral damage.”

She added that she was focused on being “a good mom” to the son she shares with Ethan. “The story is her and Dalton,” Lilly concluded.

Ethan and Lilly began dating in 2012 when they were in high school, while they tied the knot in 2018. The high school sweethearts welcomed their first child, a son, in August 2022.