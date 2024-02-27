Ariana Grande addressed cheating rumors amid her romance with boyfriend Ethan Slater – and she’s saying it with her chest.

“We know this about the tabloids and about the media. We selectively remember that this is what the tabloids do to people, especially women, based on whether or not we like the person,” the Grammy winning artist, 30, said during a Monday, February 26, episode of the Zach Sang Show. “We selectively remember that. We selectively leave space for humanness, for nuance.”

Ariana and Ethan, 31, met in late 2022 while filming their upcoming film Wicked. News broke on July 17, 2023, that the “Yes, And?” singer and now ex-husband Dalton Gomez separated after two years of marriage. Three days later, news broke that Ariana and Ethan were dating. However, fans were skeptical because Ethan was married. Life & Style confirmed that the Spongebob live-action actor filed for divorce from estranged wife Lilly Jay on July 26, 2023. The former couple welcomed a son in 2022.

Although the “break up with your girlfriend, i’m bored” singer didn’t dive into the timeline of her questionable relationship with Ethan, she continued to talk about her publicized love life.

“I feel like we don’t need to go into any specifics, but, of course, there’s like an insatiable frustration, inexplicable, hellish feeling with watching people, misunderstand the people you love and you and anything,” Ariana said during the interview.

Although the former Nickelodeon star claimed she felt misunderstood, Lilly, 29, publicly blasted her one day after Ethan filed for divorce.

“[Ariana’s] the story, really. Not a girl’s girl. My family is just collateral damage. The story is her and Dalton,” Lilly told Page Six in a July 27, 2023, statement.

Weeks later, a source exclusively told Life & Style that “Ariana didn’t just break girl code. She shattered it into a million pieces and that’s going to be tough to bounce back from.”

The costar-turned-lovers have since been publicly spotted on dates, especially in New York City. Ariana and Ethan decided to take a jump in their relationship by shacking up together in the Big Apple after six months of dating, a second insider exclusively told Life & Style in January.

“It’s been a seamless and organic transition, since they spend almost every day together,” the insider explained. “Whenever Ethan gets a break, he’ll spend time with Ariana or join her in the studio. He’s very open about the fact that they’re crazy in love and looking to take things to the next level.”