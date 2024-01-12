Grande plans afoot! After just six months together, Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater are already living together in New York City, an insider exclusively tells Life & Style.

“It’s been a seamless and organic transition, since they spend almost every day together.” The source adds that the “Thank U, Next” singer, 30, has been working on new music in the city, while Ethan, 31, has been performing in Spamalot on Broadway.

“Whenever Ethan gets a break, he’ll spend time with Ariana or join her in the studio,” says the insider. “He’s very open about the fact that they’re crazy in love and looking to take things to the next level.” The source adds that the Wicked costars’ “drama” with their exes — following their shock divorces last summer from Dalton Gomez and Lilly Jay — “has slowly subsided. They’re both totally in this for the long run.”