Actress Tori Spelling and estranged husband Dean McDermott were married for 17 years ​before announcing their split in June 2023. Although the couple is navigating a new coparenting ​dynamic in their relationship, they have great memories to look back on – like welcoming their five children during their marriage.

How Many Kids Do Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott Have?

The pair grew their family shortly after their 2006 nuptials and welcomed their eldest kid, son Liam in 2007. Their eldest daughter, Stella, was born one year later, followed by daughter Hattie in 2011, son Finn in 2012 and their youngest kid Beau in 2017.

Beau’s birth came as a surprise to Tori and Dean, who were facing marital issues at the time and she opened up about he made them change for the better.

“I feel like Beau is really the pillar of the rebirth of our relationship because our relationship had to crumble for it to be rebuilt and it was really important that we just start it over,” Tori told People in December 2017, shortly after baby No. 5’s birth. “I think Beau is a symbol of that because he’s the first baby out of all five that we’re raising in a communicative way.”

In addition to his five kids with Tori, Dean has a son, Jack McDermott, whom he shares with ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace.

Tori Spelling ​Is Open About Parenthood Struggles

The California native hasn’t shied away from the hardships of raising five kids over the years and even admitted that some of them wish they were an only child.

“With five, you definitely have to move as a family unit. There are times [when] Liam, the oldest, is like, ‘Mom, I wish it was just me and you sometimes,’” Tori admitted in a 2019 interview with Us Weekly. “I’m like, ‘Do you like having brothers and sisters?’ and he’s like, ‘Sometimes.’ I know it’s hard, but I always tell them you will look back and be like, ‘Oh, my God, that was such a great experience.’”

Tori Spelling Praised Dean McDermott as a Hands-On Dad

Tori and Dean have had their hands full raising five children over the years, but working as a united team has helped parenting run smoothly.

The Love at First Lie host gave fans a glimpse inside their everyday lives during a 2019 interview, gushing that her and Dean’s parenting styles “work.”

“He’s up, he’s waking the girls up, I’m waking the boys up and we’re just doing it together,” she said at the time. “I’m like, ‘I’m really lucky to have this.’ When I’m working, he is there. When he’s working, I’m there. We kind of just trade off, so it works.”

Tori Spelling Appears to Have Custody of the Kids Amid Split From Dean McDermott

Dean announced their split via Instagram on June 17, 2023, in a since-deleted statement.

“It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways and start a new journey of our own,” he wrote at the time. “We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time. We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this. Thank you all for your support and kindness.”

Although it’s unknown what Dean and Tori’s custody agreement is like, the Scary Movie 2 actress was living in a Hollywood hotel with their kids in July after they were forced to vacate their home due to a mold issue.

Fans slammed the reality star for sleeping in a $100 a night hotel, leading her to clap back at mom shamers.

“Are you a parent? You know you would do whatever you can for your kids, right?” she said in a July 17, 2023, interview ​with TMZ.

Tori and her children relocated to an RV park in Ventura County the following month.