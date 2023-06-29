Less than 24 hours before Father’s Day, Dean McDermott dropped a bombshell: He and wife Tori Spelling had split. “It’s with great sadness and a very, very heavy heart that after 18 years together and five amazing children, [we’ve] decided to go our separate ways,” the 56-year-old wrote on Instagram on June 17.

“We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time.” Soon after, however, the post was taken down — and both Tori, 50, and Dean stayed silent on the divorce shocker during the ensuing week.

“Some think it was all a PR stunt,” dishes an insider, noting the couple were previously forced to deny they faked a cheating scandal to drum up ratings for their reality show, True Tori, in 2014. “They have a history of being desperate for attention.”

But Tori and Dean (who are parents to Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 5) also have had their share of marital issues. “So maybe they had a huge fight, Dean impulsively announced the divorce, then he had second thoughts and they worked it out,” speculates the insider. “It wouldn’t be the first time they worked things out right when everyone thought it was over.