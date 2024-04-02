Tori-Spelling-Wore-Borrowed-Clothes-for-iHeartRadio-Awards

Tori Spelling‘s red carpet outfit for the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards landed her on many worst dressed lists, but it turned out it wasn’t what she planned to wear and was thrown together at the last minute.

“Tori was waiting in line with us, but she’d had a fashion emergency earlier,” Amy Robach explained during the Tuesday, April 2, episode of her “Amy and T.J.” podcast, after she attended the awards ceremony with boyfriend T.J. Holmes.

“I don’t know how it happened but somehow the dress she was supposed to wear got misplaced,” Amy, 51, continued. “Some of her reps came running into the room saying does anyone have a dress that Tori Spelling can borrow?”

While the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum didn’t end up with a dress, Amy said Tori “made it all work” and “somehow found a pair of pants from someone and a top from her daughter.”

Tori’s ab-baring black halter crop top looked similar to one that daughter Stella McDermott, 15, wore to the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in December 2023. It’s unclear who the elastic waist trousers came from, but they did not fit Tori’s slim frame, hanging loosely around her hips.

Getty Images

The occasion marked Tori’s first public appearance since filing for divorce from estranged husband Dean McDermott on March 29. She cited their date of separation as June 17, 2023, according to legal documents viewed by In Touch.

That was the same day that Dean, 57, posted and later deleted an Instagram announcement that the couple had split.

“It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways and start a new journey of our own,” he wrote next to throwback photos of the pair.

He continued, “We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time. We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this. Thank you all for your support and kindness.”

Dean admitted in a November 2023 interview with The Daily Mail that he shared the post about the former couple’s split while drunk. He went on to explain how Tori helped get him into a rehab facility shortly afterward, where he spent 40 days before moving into a sober living home outside Los Angeles with other recovering alcoholics.

Tori cited irreconcilable differences as the reason behind her divorce. When it came to custody of their five minor children, she asked for sole physical custody and joint legal custody. The Stori Telling author stated she was open to letting Dean have visitation rights.

