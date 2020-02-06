An inspiration to us all. Ashley Tisdale took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, February 5, to share a powerful (and extremely important!) message about being kind to ourselves. “This isn’t a post to show me in a bikini,” the High School Musical alum, 34, began.

“Look, I’m not the leanest I’ve ever been, in fact, I actually weigh the most I ever have, but I work out and eat healthy (most of the time),” Ashley continued. “The ideal body we all have in our minds can be different to all of us, but it’s important to love ourselves in this moment — no matter what size we are — because you are beautiful.”

Well said, girl! We definitely think the iconic Sharpay Evans would agree with that sentiment, too. Of course, this is hardly the first time Ashley has been an open book with fans. The longtime actress isn’t afraid to discuss her private life — including her relationship with husband Christopher French.

“It’s been great. I’ve been married for five years … it feels like yesterday we got married!” Ashley exclusively told Life & Style in November 2019. Additionally, the New Jersey native offered some sage advice on making a relationship work.

“I would just say communication is a really big thing, no matter what. That could be any kind of relationship — friends, parents, boyfriend or husband,” she explained. “I think that communication is the key to really being honest with yourself and the other person. I think that that is a big part of a relationship.”

Clearly, Ashley takes her own advice … because she and Christopher, 38, look more in love than ever! “My hubby and my pups. Could they be any cuter?” the blonde beauty captioned a recent photo of her man. Nope, you’re right! They definitely are the cutest.

Keep living your best life, Ashley!

