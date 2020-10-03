Mama’s hungry! High School Musical alum Ashley Tisdale hilariously revealed her latest pregnancy craving on her Instagram Stories on Friday, October 2.

“I saw this on my feed and thought it said American Pickles,” the 35-year-old wrote on a photo of a promotional poster for the TV show American Pickers. “So [yeah], you can guess what I’m craving right now.” She also included a crying-laughing emoji to hammer home her point.

Instagram

The Phineas and Ferb star is clearly super excited for her upcoming arrival to join her and husband Christopher French. She showed off her growing closet for baby No. 1 on her Instagram Stories on September 24, including several pairs of shoes, clothing items and accessories for the child. She even purchased a precious dinosaur plushie toy for her bundle of joy.

Ashley and Christopher, 38, revealed they were expecting their first child on September 17. The happy couple — who have been married since 2014 — each shared snapshots of themselves snuggled up and affectionately gazing at the actress’ sweet baby bump. “Thank you for all the love [and] support!” she gushed to fans on her Instagram Stories after making the exciting announcement. “So overwhelming. I can’t stop smiling. I love you guys so much.”

After enjoying the milestone moment, Ashley came clean on her blog, frenshe, about how “invasive” it was for her to be constantly pressured and questioned about having children in the years leading up to both her marriage and her pregnancy.

“I’m glad I worked on myself before we decided to make this decision,” Ashley wrote on September 18. “After six years of marriage, we built a strong foundation, and the timing just felt right. I gave it to God and the universe and honestly didn’t feel stressed about it and then it happened very quickly.”

After going at their own pace, both in marriage and family planning, the parents-to-be are ecstatic to be expanding their family unit. “I’m excited about this new adventure and I’m being very optimistic with every step,” Ashley added. “Chris and I are so excited and are fully embracing and celebrating this monumental moment.”

We can’t wait to see what the starlet craves next!