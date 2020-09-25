Who doesn’t love a closet tour? Pregnant High School Musical alum Ashley Tisdale showed off some cute clothes, shoes and accessories she purchased for baby No. 1 on Thursday, September 24 — and we’re obsessed with her upcoming arrival’s growing wardrobe.

“One of my favorite stores, already, for baby clothes and baby things is this place called Shop Bitte,” the 35-year-old gushed over a big box full of goodies for her unborn baby, including a precious dinosaur plushie toy. “I mean, look how cute! You guys know I needed a dinosaur. I’m going to share everything I got.”

In a second clip, the mama-to-be laid out each piece and showed them off to fans. “These are some of the things I got. Oh my gosh, I honestly can’t. It’s, like, way too cute. I love this shop,” she raved about the bib, onesies, shoes and accessories.

Ashley and her husband, Christopher French, revealed they were expecting their first child on September 17, with an adorable set of photos of the pair cuddling and looking affectionately at the Phineas and Ferb star’s baby bump. “Thank you for all the love [and] support!” she told fans on her Instagram Stories after announcing the happy news. “So overwhelming. I can’t stop smiling. I love you guys so much.”

Following her announcement, Ashley took to her blog, frenshe, and revealed she had been consistently pressured about getting married and having children to the point where it felt “invasive” in the years leading up to her marriage and pregnancy.

The actress noted she and her husband were determined to wait until the timing was right before starting a family despite the pressure. “I’m glad I worked on myself before we decided to make this decision,” Ashley wrote on September 18. “After six years of marriage, we built a strong foundation, and the timing just felt right. I gave it to God and the universe and honestly didn’t feel stressed about it and then it happened very quickly.”

After doing it their way, the starlet is thrilled to become a mother. “I’m excited about this new adventure and I’m being very optimistic with every step,” she concluded. “Chris and I are so excited and are fully embracing and celebrating this monumental moment.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of the baby clothes and shoes Ashley Tisdale bought for baby No. 1!