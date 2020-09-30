She’s getting by with snacks! Vanderpump Rules star Brittany Cartwright revealed her latest pregnancy craving on Tuesday, September 29 — and it seems the special food is helping with bouts of morning sickness.

“Morning sickness cures,” the 31-year-old wrote over an Instagram Story photo of her hand holding up a jar of pickles in front of the television. “Pickles, The Office and Angela Kinsey.”

Instagram

The Kentucky native and her husband, costar Jax Taylor, revealed they were expecting their first child on September 21. “Mom & Dad. The love of our lives is coming soon,” Brittany gushed on Instagram alongside photos of the happy couple holding their sonograms. Jax, 41, posted the same snapshots to his own Instagram, adding, “Sooooo …….. I am gonna be Dad.”

“We had been trying for around five months and we just can’t wait to grow our family,” the former Hooters girl told People how months of trying ended up in baby bliss. “I had the ovulation sticks and all the apps … we were ready to go! I woke up super early to go to the restroom and just had a feeling I should take a test and it was positive!! I cried, I laughed, we were just so happy!! Then I took three more tests and cried some more.”

The proud parents-to-be had an epic gender reveal with their closest family, friends and Pump Rules costars in attendance on Sunday, September 27. They shared the milestone moment on their Instagram Stories and grids with photos and videos of shooting confetti out of small cannons — and the projectiles were blue for a boy. Scheana Marie, Lala Kent, Stassi Schroeder also shared pics and clips from the party on their social media.

Jax and Brittany started dating in 2015 after meeting in Las Vegas. The southern starlet moved to Los Angeles to live with the former model during season 4 of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills spinoff series. They got engaged during the season 7 premiere in June 2018. The dynamic duo tied the knot at a lavish Kentucky castle one year later in June 2019. Their stunning nuptials aired during season 8 of the reality series.