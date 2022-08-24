Totally zen. We already know Kendall Jenner’s home is the ultimate place for rest, relaxation and meditation, but her master bathroom is definitely the room to unwind, escape and feel good.

Going with the minimalist feel to her abode, the supermodel’s bathroom is simple and consists of antique-like furnishing, however, her stunning bathtub is the main attraction. The lavish gold tub, placed in the center of the room, sits in front of a grand window that gives her an option to take an outside-ish bath, as seen in photos from Poosh. Kenny likes to use red light therapy while taking a relaxing soak, according to the health and wellness site.

A mini wood seat sits next to the tub, alongside dainty floral artistry that is placed in gold picture frames, that fill the wall space next to the window.

“I get a lot of love for my gold tub,” she told the Architectural Digest during a 2020 house tour, while adding that the room was the most “structurally renovated” part of the entire house. “I’d say at least three times a week I’m in this tub. It’s my favorite ever.”

The Kardashians star admitted that her home is her sanctuary away from her fast-paced life. “I like a house that has character. When I walked into this place, I was immediately drawn to the peaceful Spanish-y, farmhouse-y vibe,” the 818 Tequila founder told the publication at the time.

“My life involves a lot of chaos and travel and high energy, so I wanted a home that feels serene, a place where I can simply zone out and relax.”

From strutting on the runway to jet-setting across the globe, Kendall enjoys having a bathroom, in particular, as an oasis away from her life in the spotlight. In addition to her sweet bathtub, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has a spacious walk-in steam shower that looks so relaxing, that it could be featured in a spa.

As one who takes her health and wellness very seriously, the eldest Jenner sister always has eucalyptus hanging from her shower head that releases relaxing essential oils and helps to prevent inflammatory issues. A small wooden stool, much like the seat next to her tub, sits in the corner of the extravagant shower, that holds her skincare and body products. Plus, if she wanted to sit and enjoy the steam shower completely, the stool is the perfect prop.

