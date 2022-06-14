Take a Tour of Jenna Dewan’s New Los Angeles Home: ‘I Love That My Style Has Evolved’

A peaceful ambiance. Jenna Dewan shared her eclectic and welcoming home, showcasing how her style “has evolved” over the years. The Step Up actress displayed her beautifully decorated Los Angeles-based house during a June 2022 digital segment with MyDomaine, which included modern art pieces and family heirlooms.

Before purchasing her breathtaking Southern California home, the Soundtrack artist was renting a property in the same location. The home features an open floor plan, a big backyard and stunning views.

The dancer shares her home with fiancée Steve Kazee, and she revealed that styling the abode with her future hubby was easygoing.

“Steve and I are opposites in so many ways,” she told the publication. “He loves Edison bulbs and I love cozy couches and crystals. We agreed on a lot, actually — he’s got really good style and we blend and balance each other very well.”

Throughout the house tour, The Rookie star shared her favorite rooms in the oasis, like her living room and office that had fulfilled both her edgy and clean style. Jenna partnered with interior designer Julien Marbot, who helped bring her “home base” vision to life.

“I had a lot of great ideas about how I wanted things to feel, and Julien helped me accomplish that feeling, bringing flow and cohesiveness to the house,” the Come Dance With Me judge said.

Art pieces created by artist Wes Aderhold fill the walls and liven up the house with their subtle pops of color. The oil-painted canvases are hung in the family area living room and dining room, where she often hosts dinner parties.

“This [piece in the living room] is also a piece of work from Wes Aderhold,” designer Julien said. “The beautiful yellow compliments the green of the sofa and the blue brings the space to life,” the Los Angeles designer continued while revealing that Jenna wanted pops of color throughout the home.

“This is what this piece does here. It is a conversation starter and one of the first things you see when you are welcome into the living room.”

While the entire living space is zen, Jenna’s home office is her safe haven where she takes Zoom meetings and gets pressing work done. The room is simple, yet airy, and gets natural sunlight through the oversized windows behind her desk.

As a dancer, Jenna wanted motivating decor throughout the room and filled the walls with portraits of Hollywood’s legends. “Behind her desk, we hung a series of photographs of Studio 54,” Julien said. “You see the ecstatic joy of the crowd dancing, the strong presence of Grace Jones and the iconic beauty of Cher,” he continued. “It’s an inspiration wall. Perfect for the creative space we were curating for Jenna. There’s dancing, laughing, performing … ”

Keep scrolling to see Jenna Dewan’s stunning home!