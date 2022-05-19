As a trained dancer, Jenna Dewan has always had one of the best bodies in Hollywood. As a result, The Rookie star looks absolutely amazing in a bikini!

The Step Up actress isn’t shy about showing off how she can totally rock swimwear but always has a sense of humor about it. Rather than taking thirst trap Instagram photos, she’s often seen laughing atop a pool floatie or having a blast during a romp in the ocean.

Jenna has been active all her life. “I started dancing when I was five, so I didn’t know life without extreme physical discipline. It was hours of dance class after school, then I’d do cheerleading, then I’d go to dance, doing my homework on the way there and on the way home,” she told Women’s Health in October 2021.

When she and ex-husband Channing Tatum were expecting their first child in 2013, Jenna was still very much into fitness. “I wouldn’t say I was less active. But it was less dance classes, more exercise classes and hiking,” she told the publication. The actress added, “I was wild about working out throughout the whole pregnancy. The trainer I was working with at the time, JJ Dancer, would just laugh at me in the back, doing all the twerking and popping with my big old pregnant belly. I loved it.”

Now that she’s in her 40s, “the focus is muscle training with Pilates, plus hiking with friends,” Jenna revealed. “I’ve turned my garage into a gym. I do a lot of workouts off the Mirror [an interactive smart gym] and I have a Soul Cycle bike. I also do regular privates over Zoom with my Pilates instructor, Kim Carruthers. She’s a secret weapon and how I keep my muscles where they should be,” she told the magazine.

The Supergirl alum has eaten a plant-based diet for years and is strict when it comes to clean eating. “I consider eating healthy a way of life because I feel better, plain and simple,” she told People in 2017.

“I’m not a fan of dieting, which is why I choose to eat healthy most of the time,” Jenna explained. “I keep it in balance, so I don’t have to crash diet. When I want to splurge, I allow myself and don’t beat myself up — I just make a plan to eat extra healthy the next day or work out.” Jenna’s diet and exercise regimen sure shows with her amazing figure!

