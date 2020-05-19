Hot mama! Jenna Dewan shared two photos showing off her post-baby body in crop top before and after a workout, two months after giving birth to son Callum.

“First step: Getting dressed. Second step: Actually work out,” the 39-year-old captioned the first pic, which she shared on her Instagram Story on Sunday, May 17. Then, she posted the aftermath. “Did it!” she wrote.

Courtesy of Jenna Dewan/Instagram

The Step Up alum welcomed her first child with fiancé Steve Kazee in March, and it’s evident she’s been putting the work in to get in shape. Just one month after giving birth, Jenna posted a video of herself dancing in a crop top, and her friends were shook.

“I need to understand how a body can move like this — especially a body that had a baby four weeks ago,” Sara Foster commented on Instagram at the time. “Wait … What?! You had a baby five seconds ago! Amazing,” shared Kate Hudson.

Though Jenna has yet to divulge how she got back in shape after having Callum, she has revealed her go-to workouts, which include Pilates and cardio yoga.

“Sometimes, I work out with my trainer when I need to bulk up to get my muscles a little bigger,” she said in her book Gracefully You: Finding Beauty and Balance in the Everyday, which was released in October 2019. “I get bored easily with workouts so I like to switch it up.”

As for her diet, Jenna is all about the 80/20 diet, which consists of eating healthy and clean 80 percent of the time and treating herself 20 percent of the time. “I’ve tried a lot of different eating plans, and this is the one that works for me,” she confessed.

While it’s clear Jenna prioritizes her mental health, her main focus these days is her two kids. In addition to Callum, she also has 6-year-old daughter Everly, whom she shares with ex Channing Tatum.

So far, Everly has been adjusting well to her big sister role. “Everly was desperate for a little sister, but the minute she saw her baby brother, she wanted to hold him and play with him,” a source exclusively told Life & Style after his arrival. “Jenna let Everly carefully hold Callum and then she gently kissed him on the forehead.” So sweet!