It looks like Jenna Dewan doesn’t have to worry about her kids not getting along. The 39-year-old revealed her daughter, Everly Tatum, adjusted super well to being a big sister to her newborn brother, Callum Michael Rebel Kazee.

“She’s actually really loving it,” Jenna said during a video call appearance on The Talk on Wednesday, May 6. “You know, I prepared for everything. I thought maybe jealousy, maybe ignoring. You never know how it’s going to go. She’s actually great with it. It shocked me. She’s really loving, really sweet.”

The mom of two also revealed the 6-year-old is a hands-on older sis. “She loves to hold him and wants to have jobs and she like to get the wipes for us. We do a bedtime routine every night and she reads him a story. It’s really cute. She’s really embraced it and stepped into her big sister role.”

It turns out, Everly, whom Jenna shares with ex Channing Tatum, prepared for months before her baby bro arrived. “It was so adult and she asked me if the baby cried in the night she could get out of her bed and go sing the baby a song,” Jenna divulged to Life & Style and other reporters in January. “And I was like, ‘that is so sweet.’ So she’s already preparing herself and she’s excited. She’s old enough to understand that she’s going to have responsibilities and she’s a big sister. She’s taking it very seriously.”

The Step Up alum welcomed Callum with fiancé Steve Kazee on March 6, and right off the bat, Everly got to put her skills to the test. “Jenna let Everly carefully hold Callum and then she gently kissed him on the forehead,” a second insider exclusively told Life & Style at the time. “Everly was desperate for a little sister, but the minute she saw her baby brother she wanted to hold him and play with him.”

She seems like a natural!