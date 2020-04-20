Looking amazing! Jenna Dewan took to Instagram on Sunday, April 19, to share a video of herself dancing and showing off her incredible post-baby body in a crop top — just one month after giving birth to her son, Callum Michael Rebel Kazee.

“OK, OK, OK … I’m here @tiktok! Challenge accepted @sarafoster!” the 39-year-old captioned the post. Naturally, the brunette beauty’s friends and fans couldn’t help but compliment her. “Wait … What?! You had a baby five seconds ago! Amazing,” wrote Kate Hudson. “Um, excuse me?! Didn’t you just give birth?! #superhero,” replied a fan. “This woman had a baby like a minute ago! Killing it, mama,” commented another.

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Though Jenna’s life has been extra hectic since she and fiancé Steve Kazee welcomed their first son together in March, she’s making the best of it. However, the mom of two isn’t afraid to keep it real with her fans. On April 4, she shared a selfie and admitted parenting isn’t always a walk in the park. “Milk stains. Who knows what this hair is doing. PJ’s still on at noon,” Jenna captioned an Instagram post. “Maaaaybe [sic] I’ll go for a walk? Or … eat a cookie and soak up my baby outside in the sun.”

In addition, the TV host is busy homeschooling her daughter, Everly Tatum, amid the coronavirus pandemic. “Teachers, I bow down,” the pro dancer captioned a selfie after sharing a video of the 6-year-old, whom she shares with ex Channing Tatum, doing math homework.

On the bright side, when it comes to Everly’s relationship with her little bro, Jenna has peace of mind knowing her daughter is adjusting well to the change.

“Everly was desperate for a little sister, but the minute she saw her baby brother she wanted to hold him and play with him,” an insider exclusively divulged to Life & Style shortly after Callum was born.

Of course, the Step Up alum let them interact right away. “Jenna let Everly carefully hold Callum and then she gently kissed him on the forehead,” the insider added. “Jenna can’t wait for Everly and Callum to bond.” How sweet!