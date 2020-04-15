Adjusting to the new normal. Jenna Dewan took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, April 14, to give fans an update on her quarantine amid the coronavirus outbreak. First, the proud mother of two, 39, shared a clip of her daughter, Everly, whom she shares with ex-husband Channing Tatum, doing math homework.

In her second Story, Jenna snapped a selfie with a cute filter and slightly stressed facial expression. “Teachers, I bow down,” the Step Up alum wrote. Considering Jenna and her fiancé, Steve Kazee, welcomed their first child together, a son named Callum, in March, it’s no wonder she’s a bit tired.

Courtesy of Jenna Dewan/Instagram

That said, she and the former Shameless actor, 44, couldn’t be happier with their blended family. The cutest part? Everly, 6, is also totally smitten with her new sibling. “Everly was desperate for a little sister, but the minute she saw her baby brother she wanted to hold him and play with him,” a source told Life & Style shortly after Callum’s birth.

“Jenna let Everly carefully hold Callum and then she gently kissed him on the forehead,” the source added of the precious delivery-room moment. “Jenna can’t wait for Everly and Callum to bond.” Even ahead of his birth, Everly was determined to help her mom out!

“She asked me if the baby cried in the night she could get out of her bed and go sing the baby a song,” Jenna told Life & Style and other reporters in January. “And I was like, ‘That is so sweet.’ So she’s already preparing herself and she’s excited. She’s old enough to understand that she’s going to have responsibilities and she’s a big sister. She’s taking it very seriously.”

From her studies to her role as an older sibling, Everly is one responsible little lady. We look forward to seeing more heartwarming moments from her in the future.

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Life & Style wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.

Can’t get enough celebrity content? Make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars!