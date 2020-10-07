Courtesy Jenna Dewan/Instagram

Damn, mama! Jenna Dewan showed off her smoking hot post-baby body on Wednesday, October 7, just seven months after giving birth to son Callum.

The World of Dance judge, 39, used the thirst trap photo of herself wearing a matching bra and underwear to encourage followers to vote. “A lot of people asking me about my post partum diet and exercise plan and I’m here to tell you it’s to make sure you’re registered to vote,” the mom of two wrote on Instagram.

The pro dancer looks absolutely incredible since welcoming her baby boy with fiancé Steve Kazee in March. She previously talked about finding balance between diet, exercise and motherhood amid the coronavirus pandemic in August.

Instagram

“I had to remember that I needed to look after myself too, during this whole process,” the Step Up actress told People. “I’ve been trying to find time for centering and balance with meditation. That’s been hugely important after having a baby. You kind of come back into yourself and take some me time.”

The busy mom takes time every day to be active. “I feel powerful from dancing, Pilates, strength training, hiking — it’s really about getting my body moving and feeling the strength come back, because when I am a little too sedentary and not moving my body as much, I definitely notice that it affects my mind, it affects my willpower, my emotional state,” she explained. “So I just find things that remind me to keep a strong body.”

As far as her diet, Jenna, who normally eats vegan, sticks to the popular 80/20 rule. “I try to eat healthy, make good choices and do my green smoothies 80 percent of the time. And then I give myself 20 percent of the time to splurge and eat what I want to eat and have my nachos and French fries and enjoy a little bit, have a glass of wine,” the Witches of East End continued.

Jenna is no stranger to motherhood. She gave birth to daughter Everly with ex-husband Channing Tatum in 2013 and dished other tricks she used to get back in shape after baby No. 1.

“I used all of the minutes and hours that I would be rocking Evie to sleep, and I’d make it a workout. So I’d be doing lunges across the room or squats or whatever I was doing, because I was going to be doing it for 40 minutes regardless, so I might as well turn it into a little bit of a workout,” she told InStyle in 2016, while adding that she “breast-fed” for a very long time,” which “helped” burn calories. “I think that it fully helped kind of snap things back in shape a little bit faster than they would have.”

Keep slaying, Jenna!