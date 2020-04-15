Stretching their legs! Dancer Jenna Dewan and her newborn son, Callum Kazee, were spotted on a walk together amid quarantine in Los Angeles on April 14. The dynamic duo has been taking advantage of the freedom to go outside and get a little exercise while social distancing measures are in place.

The 39-year-old actress rocked a grey baby sling that held her month-old child and rocked an all-black athleisure look, complete with multi-colored accent sneakers and sunglasses. Plus, the proud mama was wearing a short-sleeved shirt, so it seems like the weather is great in California!

We’re glad the Step Up starlet is taking time for herself and her baby boy amid self-isolation with fiancé Steve Kazee and daughter Everly Tatum. In fact, the brunette beauty got real about how she is handling the ~new normal~ with a makeup-free selfie — and despite the inside time, she looked as sunny as ever.

“Milk stains,” Jenna wrote on her Instagram Stories on April 5. “Who knows what this hair is doing. PJ’s still on at noon. Maaaaybe [sic] I’ll go for a walk? Or … eat a cookie and soak up my baby outside in the sun.”

Considering the dedicated mama has been spotted on several walks with her tiny tot lately, it seems as though that might be a favorite activity for her during this crazy time. That being said, Jenna and Steve, 44, are clearly enjoying their extended family time with their growing brood. Plus, with a wedding on the way, it’s no surprise they’re relishing in the home hangouts.

“Steve is so excited to marry Jenna,” an insider gushed to Life & Style exclusively in February. “He says he found his dream girl in her and he treats her like gold, Evie too. He supports her and is her No. 1 fan. He gets excited for every little thing they do, like decorating the nursery and taking engagement photos. It’s really sweet.”

Take it from Jenna — we all need some outside time during this adjustment period, so take that walk, y’all! Scroll through the gallery to see photos of Jenna and Callum on a mama-son walk amid social distancing!