Cue the awws! Jenna Dewan took to her Instagram Story on Sunday, April 12, to share a photo of her newborn, Callum Michael Rebel Kazee, in an adorable outfit on his first Easter.

“Little bunny foo foo,” the 39-year-old captioned the selfie with her son. It’s only been a few weeks since the Step Up alum welcomed her first child with fiancé Steve Kazee, and she seems to be adjusting to being a mother of two pretty well. However, she still has her challenging moments and doesn’t shy away from sharing them with fans.

Courtesy of Jenna Dewan/Instagram

On April 4, the brunette beauty shared a makeup-free selfie along with a caption many moms may find super relatable. “Milk stains,” Jenna captioned the Instagram post. “Who knows what this hair is doing. PJ’s still on at noon. Maaaaybe [sic] I’ll go for a walk? Or … eat a cookie and soak up my baby outside in the sun.”

In addition to her son, Jenna is a mom to daughter Everly, whom she shares with ex Channing Tatum. So far, the 6-year-old is loving being a big sister.

“Everly was desperate for a little sister, but the minute she saw her baby brother she wanted to hold him and play with him,” an insider exclusively divulged to Life & Style shortly after Callum’s birth in March. “Jenna let Everly carefully hold Callum and then she gently kissed him on the forehead. Jenna can’t wait for Everly and Callum to bond.”

Steve, 44, couldn’t seem happier about his family life with his fiancée. “Steve is so excited to marry Jenna,” another source exclusively told Life & Style in February. “He says he found his dream girl in her and he treats her like gold, Evie too. He supports her and is her No. 1 fan. He gets excited for every little thing they do, like decorating the nursery and taking engagement photos. It’s really sweet.”

We can’t wait to see what the future holds for this sweet fam!