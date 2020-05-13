Self-isolation root touch-ups! Jenna Dewan revealed she attempted to dye her hair at home in quarantine on May 12 — and it seemed like the actress had a pretty messy time making it happen.

In a series of two photos posted to her Instagram Stories, the 39-year-old showed off the page-long hair dye “home base kit instructions” with a cute GIF that read “quarantine hair.” She shouted out her stylist, Matt Rez, by tagging him and adding, “Pray for me.” In the second snapshot, the brunette beauty shared a selfie mid-dye process. “Going well,” she wrote over the photo with dye on the side of her face.

The Step Up star isn’t the only one getting messy and having fun amid social distancing. Her daughter, Everly Tatum, is developing a bond with her new baby brother, Callum. “She loves to hold him and wants to have jobs and she likes to get the wipes for us,” Jenna revealed on The Talk on May 6. “We do a bedtime routine every night and she reads him a story. It’s really cute. She’s really embraced it and stepped into her big sister role.”

The 6-year-old, whom Jenna shares with ex-husband Channing Tatum, got prepped for her ~job~ as an older sibling months before the baby’s arrival. “It was so adult and she asked me if the baby cried in the night she could get out of her bed and go sing the baby a song,” she told Life & Style and other reporters in January. “And I was like, ‘That is so sweet.’ So she’s already preparing herself and she’s excited. She’s old enough to understand that she’s going to have responsibilities and she’s a big sister. She’s taking it very seriously.”

Jenna and her fiancé, Steve Kazee, welcomed their first child together on March 6. Us Weekly confirmed the starlet’s pregnancy in late September 2019 after one year of dating. The happy couple got engaged just weeks prior to Callum’s birth, on February 18. “A lifetime to love and grow with you,” the A-lister captioned a photo showing off her stunning diamond ring for the first time. “You have my heart.”