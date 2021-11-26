Jenna Dewan is known for starring alongside her ex-husband, Channing Tatum, in Step Up. However, she is famous for more than her previous relationship. The actress and dancer has a net worth of $30 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

After her public divorce from Channing, whom she shares daughter Everly Tatum with, Jenna became engaged to fellow actor Steve Kazee. The duo had their son, Callum Michael Rebel Kazee, in March 2020.

As a mother of two, Jenna is passionate about children’s health. As of November 2021, the dancer announced she partnered with Ronald McDonald House Charities “to help share how they keep families together when it’s needed most,” she wrote via Instagram on November 24, 2021.

“@RMHC is a non-profit that serves millions of children and their families worldwide through 685+ family-centers programs which promote health and togetherness,” Jenna added in her caption. “If you get to be with you family this holiday, please support RMHC who is helping those with sick children do the same.”

Keep reading to see how Jenna makes her money.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Jenna Dewan Was a Backup Dancer for Janet Jackson

After graduating from the University of Southern California, Jenna booked jobs as a dancer for several music artists, including Pink, ’NSync and Janet Jackson.

Young Jenna first appeared in Janet’s music video of “Doesn’t Really Matter” in 2000, which later led to her appearing in the “All for You” Tour the following year.

Jenna Dewan’s Acting Career Skyrocketed After ‘Step Up’

After starring in Step Up in 2006, Jenna soon booked multiple acting jobs. One of her next movies, Take the Lead, premiered the same year and was also a dance-related flick.

From 2008, Jenna found work in TV roles. However, her NBC show The Playboy Club was quickly canceled after only three episodes.

After that, the Step Up alum earned roles in rom-coms, such as 10 Years, Slightly Single in L.A. and Berlin, I Love You.

Later on, Jenna held a recurring role in the popular anthology series, American Horror Story. She portrayed Teresa Morrison in the season, Asylum.

Finally, Jenna landed her role as Bailey in ABC’s The Rookie, for which she became a series regular by its fourth season.

Jenna Dewan Became a Producer

By 2010, Jenna got her first job as an executive producer for the documentary Earth Made of Glass.

Afterward, she started serving as an executive producer for the Step Up TV series in 2018, then was a producer for the series Flirty Dancing.