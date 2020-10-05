Does it get any more adorable than this? Jenna Dewan and her daughter, Everly Tatum, posed for the sweetest selfie while snuggling in bed. “Can someone promise me she will never grow out of this?” the Gracefully You author, 39, captioned the precious snapshot with her 7-year-old, whom she shares with ex-husband Channing Tatum, on Sunday, October 4.

While Jenna and her fiancé, Steve Kazee, welcomed their son, Callum Michael Rebel, in March 2020, it’s clear the Step Up actress has no problem making sure Everly gets her fair share of alone time. That said, the precious grade-schooler is absolutely smitten with her sibling.

Courtesy of Jenna Dewan/Instagram

“Everly was desperate for a little sister, but the minute she saw her baby brother she wanted to hold him and play with him,” a source gushed to Life & Style days after Callum’s birth, while revealing some intimate delivery room details. “Jenna let Everly carefully hold Callum and then she gently kissed him on the forehead.”

Since then, the Witches of East End alum, who split from Channing, 40, in May 2018 following almost nine years of marriage, is constantly sharing snippets of her blended family on social media. On September 9, Jenna posted a photo montage of Everly and Callum and wrote, “These two little heart openers make everything better.” Of course, Steve couldn’t help but chime in with a heartwarming comment. “You make beautiful babies,” the former Shameless actor, 44, praised with a red a heart emoji.

Jenna and Steve announced they were expecting their first child together in September 2019 and later got engaged in February 2020 after less than a year of dating. “Steve is so excited to marry Jenna and have the baby,” a separate insider told Life & Style at the time. “He says he found his dream girl in her and he treats her like gold, Evie too. He supports her and is her No. 1 fan. He gets excited for every little thing they do, like decorating the nursery and taking engagement photos. It’s really sweet.”

Between welcoming Callum and the coronavirus pandemic, Jenna and the Tony Award winner have seemingly postponed any and all wedding plans. That said, we have no doubt their nuptials will be so special when the time comes!

