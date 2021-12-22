Still heading down the aisle? Jenna Dewan revealed she and fiancé Steve Kazee aren’t “rushing” their wedding two years after they got engaged.

The Step Up actress, 41, explained that the COVID-19 pandemic is the biggest reason they’ve waited to tie the knot during a virtual appearance on E!’s Daily Pop on Tuesday, December 21.

“Can we gather, how safe is it? So we’re going to take our time, we’re not rushing and we’re going to see kind of how the next year shakes out and go from there,” Jenna said.

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

That being said, the Connecticut native can’t wait to “plan a beautiful get-together” to celebrate her and Steve’s nuptials with friends and family one day. “Whether it’s small, medium or big, but the world has some other plans at the moment. It is what it is,” Jenna continued. “We’ll get there when we get there.”

The Rookie actress and Broadway star, 46, got engaged in February 2020 and welcomed their son, Callum, one month later. Jenna also shares daughter Everly with ex-husband Channing Tatum. The former couple was married from 2009 to 2019.

Funny enough, Jenna reflected on meeting Steve nine years before their whirlwind romance during an interview with The Knot in July. She and her mom saw Once on Broadway and instantly “fell in love” with lead actor Steve.

“My mom had the biggest crush — she couldn’t stop saying, ‘He’s the cutest, so sensitive, so handsome.’ She just kept going on and on. So I said, ‘Let’s wait for him at the stage door so you can say hi.’ So we did,” the Gracefully You author explained. “We waited for a few minutes, and he appeared. I was pushing her forward to say hi, and Steve and I just had one of those eye-catching moments.”

The Witches of East End star admitted the powerful first impression “struck” her and Steve, and she “never forgot” their meeting. Years later, when they were both single, the Tempting Fate actor reached out to Jenna.

“He messaged me and said something like, ‘Hey, I don’t know if you remember me, but how are you?’ And I was floored,” she continued. “Of course, I remembered him. And that moment in 2012. And it was just kind of fate — it was totally meant to be.”