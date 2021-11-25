Actress-dancer Jenna Dewan initially appeared to share some blessed news on Thanksgiving 2021, posting an Instagram photo cradling a growing baby bump! Some fans thought she was announcing her third pregnancy, especially since fiancé Steve Kazee was lovingly cradling her belly.

It turns out Jenna was just reminiscing about her intimate Thanksgiving with family in 2019 when she was pregnant with the couple’s first child, son Callum. The little guy later arrived on March 6, 2020. Jenna also included several photos of that day which included her daughter, Everly, 8, whom she shares with ex-husband Channing Tatum.

She captioned the series of November 25 photos and videos, “Happy Thanksgiving! I love looking back on old photos from past Thanksgivings. Being home with my love, my babes, my family, lots of laughs. Grateful for it all.” But some fans didn’t read the caption first and thought Jenna was revealing that she had another baby on the way.

“I saw the first photo and was like ‘what did I miss’ then I read the caption!” one fan wrote in the comments, while another follower added, “Thought this was pregnancy announcement! Happy Thanksgiving.” Yet another user was sad that she wasn’t expecting another adorable bundle of joy, commenting, “Darn, was hoping for another cute baby! Have a great Thanksgiving!”

Courtesy of Jenna Dewan/Instagram

The former Supergirl star looked stunning in the photo, wearing a creme colored sleeveless dress with a ruffled neckline and small embroidered patterns. It featured a slight empire waist so that her bump was nice and comfy. Steve looked a lot warmer in a cozy cardigan sweater and black jeans, as he had his left hand placed lovingly on Jenna’s burgeoning baby belly.

Steve and Jenna got engaged less than three months after the photos were taken, as he popped the question shortly after Valentine’s Day in February 2020. “It’s so funny, we hadn’t even had a chance to talk much about our wedding. A month after we got engaged, I had Callum and then a week later, [coronavirus] quarantine began,” The Rookie actress told The Knot on in July 2021, adding, “We just put everything on pause.” While the couple still hasn’t made it to the altar, they’re madly in love and have such and sweet little family.