Will The Kardashians Return for a Season 2?

Fans can let out their deep breaths because the show is set to return for a second season. With the first ending on a major cliffhanger, how can it not!

“The beautiful thing of a streaming network is that we can wrap these episodes and get it to the viewers as soon as possible,” Kris explained on Deadline‘s “Crew Call” podcast alongside co-executive producer Danielle King. “They feel like they’re following along and not trying to catch up with something that happened six or eight months ago.”

Will Pete Davidson Make an Appearance on Season 2?

This is the question everyone wants an answer to. Will Kim’s boyfriend Pete Davidson be on the show? However, no one really knows.

“The show is about our core cast, it’s about this family, so if there are significant others, it’s really up to them,” EP Danielle shared on the podcast. “I have never once seen Kim never tried to persuade Pete. It’s always up to the significant other or the peripheral person that they’re dealing with. If they want to join in on the fun, more power to them; we’re happy to cover that.”

Kim, for her part, addressed this during the family’s March 2022 Variety profile. “It’s just not what he does,” the Skims founder said at the time. “But if there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn’t tell the cameras to get away. I think I might film something really exciting coming, but it wouldn’t be for [the first] season.”

When Will The Kardashians Season 2 Premiere?

According to Danielle, “You won’t have to wait another year” to see the family streaming on Hulu once again. In fact, they’re in the midst of filming. However, there are no spinoff shows on the horizon just yet.

“Unless we just do The Kardashians Take Palm Springs, there’s a lot of moving parts when we travel these days because of the kids,” Kris told Deadline. “It’s too much to move an entire family to another city and really get the most out of it.”

