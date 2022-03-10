Sharing the love! Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson may be keeping their relationship semi-private, but they’ve gushed over each other publicly amid their budding romance.

The pair sparked dating speculation in late 2021 after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star locked lips with the comedian during her Saturday Night Live hosting gig in October of that year. At the time, a source told Life & Style exclusively that the duo had a “cool friendship,” but things eventually took a more romantic turn.

They were spotted holding hands ahead of Halloween 2021 at Knott’s Berry Farm’s Halloween horror night and enjoyed a private dinner at a restaurant in Pete’s native Staten Island, New York. As relationship rumors continued to swirl in November 2021, a source confirmed to In Touch that Kim and Pete were “dating.”

The insider added, “Sparks flew on the set of Saturday Night Live. Kim never expected this. Pete makes her laugh. She has fun with him.”

Not only has Pete won over Kim but her family too. In February 2022, Khloé Kardashian thanked the King of Staten Island star for his Valentine’s Day flowers. “The sweetest! Thank you Pete,” the Good American founder shared via Instagram Stories at the time. Her social media post came one day after Kim and Pete were spotted locking lips for the first time. The two shared a kiss during a New York City outing ahead of the holiday.

Around the same time, Caitlyn Jenner also revealed that she was looking forward to meeting Pete “soon.”

“[Kim] does seem very happy. I’ve talked a little bit about it, you know, with my family, I have to be very quiet,” she shared on the Capital Breakfast With Roman Kemp in February 2022. “But yeah, I was talking to her the other day, and I said, ‘You know, I haven’t even met him yet. He hasn’t been at any function that I’ve been at.’ And she goes, ‘Oh, my God! You’ll love him! We have to go to dinner!’”

Caitlyn added, “So, anyway, that’s going to happen pretty soon. Honestly, I like to see Kim happy.”

Amid Kim and Pete’s romance, the SKIMS founder has been in a bitter divorce with ex-husband Kanye West, with whom she shares four kids — North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. Another source told Life & Style in February 2022 that Kim was “definitely leaning on” Pete through the split.

