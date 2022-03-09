With the Kardashian-Jenner family‘s new Hulu series set to premiere on Thursday, April 14, fans are dying to know if Kim Kardashian‘s boyfriend, Pete Davidson, will be on the show.

“I have not filmed with him,” the KKW Beauty mogul, who shares kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm with ex-husband Kanye “Ye” West, told Variety in an interview published on Wednesday, March 9.

“I’m not opposed to it. It’s just not what he does,” Kim explained. “But if there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn’t tell the cameras to get away. I think I might film something really exciting coming, but it wouldn’t be for this season.”

Even if Pete, 28, won’t be on season 1, that doesn’t mean the pair’s relationship is off-limits. Viewers will see “how we met and who reached out to who and how it happened and all the details that everyone wants to know,” the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star assured. “I’m definitely open to talking, and I definitely explain it.”

Since getting together in October 2021, Pete and Kim have quickly become Hollywood’s “It” couple. Despite (endless) drama with Kanye, 44, the E! alum and the Saturday Night Live funnyman are going strong. In fact, Kim is “definitely leaning on” Pete “for support” amid her divorce from the “Praise God” rapper, a source previously told Life & Style.

“The Kanye attacks are just vicious and uncalled for, and Pete sees how much it’s affecting her,” the insider added, referring to Kanye’s social media posts calling out Kim.

The Skims founder “has her family — they know what Kanye’s capable of — and they’re always there for her, but she needs an outsider, someone like Pete, who just has her back,” the source detailed. “He’s the shoulder she needs right now and he’s not doing it for any reason other than he cares about her.”

According to the insider, the King of Staten Island actor “has been there for her in person to hold her and he picks up her late-night phone calls.” Moreover, even if Pete and Kim’s “romance fizzles out someday, she says she appreciates that he’s a good, solid guy, and he keeps his word.”