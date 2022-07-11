NSFW! The release of the Kardashians season 2 trailer showed a sexy glimpse inside Kim Kardashian’s romance with boyfriend Pete Davidson as she asked him to take a shower with her.

“Babe … do you want to shower with me really quick?” Kim asks in the clip before Pete promptly runs over to her.

In the video, the couple appear to be in a hotel room following the 2022 Met Gala, accompanied by Khloé Kardashian and Kim’s close friend La La Anthony. As the Skims founder, 41, asks the Saturday Night Live alum, 28, to join her in the shower, she comes out of a hallway unzipping her green sequined gown.

Courtesy of Hulu

The mogul later revealed that the dress was also worn by Marilyn Monroe, in addition to the nude studded gown Kim wore to the Met Gala, which the actress wore for her infamous performance of “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” at John F. Kennedy’s birthday in 1962.

Kim and Pete have been together since October 2021 after Kim hosted SNL. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum filed for divorce from ex-husband Kanye West in February 2021, with whom she shares kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

As for Pete, he was last romantically tied to Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor before dating Kim.

“Sparks flew on the set of Saturday Night Live,” an insider told In Touch when their romance went public. “Kim never expected this. Pete makes her laugh. She has fun with him.”

In Touch confirmed the duo were officially an item in November 2021 after being spotted on numerous date nights in New York City.

“She’s not overthinking things at this point,” the source added. “It’s so early. All she knows right now is he’s a sweetheart.”

The season 2 trailer also featured snippets from the upcoming season, including footage of Kylie Jenner giving birth to baby No. 2, Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian planning their wedding and Khloé dating again following her split from Tristan Thompson.

With season 1 ending on a major cliffhanger, fans were eager to get reassurance that there would be a follow-up season. Rest assured, the show will be returning to Hulu on September 22.

“The beautiful thing of a streaming network is that we can wrap these episodes and get it to the viewers as soon as possible,” matriarch Kris Jenner explained on Deadline‘s “Crew Call” podcast alongside co-executive producer Danielle King. “They feel like they’re following along and not trying to catch up with something that happened six or eight months ago.”

Fans were excited to see Pete appear in a brief clip of season 2, as Hulu producers previously teased he might not be in it. “The show is about our core cast, it’s about this family, so if there are significant others, it’s really up to them,” EP Danielle shared on the podcast. “I have never once seen Kim never tried to persuade Pete. It’s always up to the significant other or the peripheral person that they’re dealing with. If they want to join in on the fun, more power to them; we’re happy to cover that.”