Traveling in Style! Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Spotted on Her Private Jet in L.A.: Photos

Life of luxury! Kim Kardashian and boyfriend Pete Davidson were spotted exiting her $150 million private jet following a quick trip to New York City.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 41, wore sunglasses and a puffy black coat, while her beau rocked a gray hoodie and sweatpants. The pair touched down at a private airport in Van Nuys, a neighborhood in Los Angeles.

The Skims founder recently purchased the pricey plane which boasts leather seats and cream cashmere details. The G650ER jet, which can seat as many as 18 guests, has been dubbed Air Kim by the reality star.

According to TMZ, Kim bought the plane brand new. It took an entire year to build and was ready in time for her travels during the holidays. It was painted a custom grey color to match her Calabasas mansion and extensive collection of luxury cars.

Not to mention, the aircraft was fully customized to Kim’s liking — and even offers treats to guests when they board. According to the outlet, they’re given a pair of Skims slippers and pajamas for the journey.

In addition to Pete, 28, Kim’s makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic and hairstylist Chris Appleton have also had the chance to experience Kim Air.

The star’s new mode of transport may look incredible, but it’s reported Kim splashes out $400,000 on fuel and another $100,000 in maintenance.

It seems the mom of four, who shares kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm with estranged husband Kanye West — has been keeping herself busy with Pete amid drama with her ex.

The rapper, 44, has been attacking the Saturday Night Live star on social media ever since the couple got together in October 2021. Not only did the “Stronger” artist release a diss track aimed at Pete, but he included a claymation version of the funnyman being buried alive in a music video.

“She’s seen a side of him that only his closest family and friends know about,” an insider told In Touch of Pete. “He’s sensitive, sweet and protective of her. Any other guy would have run for the hills by now or handled the Kanye situation very differently.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of Kim and Pete disembarking her private plane.