OK, Kim Kardashian, we see you! The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram to show off some goodies gifted to her by sister Kourtney Kardashian, including a sex toy!

“I love getting Poosh baskets from Kourt,” Kim, 41, began, referring to her sibling’s lifestyle brand. “This one looks like a cute, little Valentine’s situation, and I love that it’s all marked out here with her little collage writing. Of course, you get Skims … some fun stuff. Makeup, wellness stuff. So cute! Can’t wait to open this.”

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

When the soon-to-be Hulu star said, “some fun stuff,” Kim happened to be zooming in on a photo of a sex toy! Later, when unboxing the Poosh gift set, she gave fans a closer look at the clitorial stimulator. “Mhm, Happy Valentine’s Day,” Kim said.

Hours earlier, it was revealed that the mother of four, who shares kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm with estranged husband Kanye West, is on the cover of Vogue‘s March issue. Although Kim didn’t discuss her relationship with boyfriend Pete Davidson in the piece, Kourtney, 42, did chime in about dating in your 40s.

“When Kim and I each turned 40, we got all these text messages from our grandmother and our cousin and people over 40,” the E! alum recalled to the publication. “They were like, ‘You’re going to have the best sex of your life. You’re going to be in the best place in your life.'”

As for Kim, who began dating Pete, 28, in October 2021, the Skims mogul made it clear she’s living her best life! “My 40s are about being Team Me. I’m going to eat well. I’m going to work out. I’m going to have more fun, spend more time with my kids and the people who make me happy,” the California native assured. “I’m going to put my phone down. Unfollow if I don’t want to see something on Instagram.”

While Kim and Pete have been photographed together in Los Angeles, New York and even the Bahamas, the lovebirds have yet to go Instagram official. That said, the Saturday Night Live star finally called Kim his “girlfriend” during a Monday, February 7, interview with People.