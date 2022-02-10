In a show that Caitlyn Jenner is still close with her former stepdaughters, she’s revealed that Kim Kardashian wants the Olympian to meet her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, and that the trio plan to have dinner together “soon.”

“[Kim] does seem very happy. I’ve talked a little bit about it, you know, with my family, I have to be very quiet. But yeah, I was talking to her the other day, and I said, ‘You know, I haven’t even met him yet. He hasn’t been at any function that I’ve been at.’ And she goes, ‘Oh my God! You’ll love him! We have to go to dinner!’” Caitlyn told UK radio show, Capital Breakfast With Roman Kemp on Wednesday, February 9.

“So anyway, that’s going to happen pretty soon. Honestly, I like to see Kim happy,” Caitlyn added about how thrilled she is that her former stepdaughter is having such a blissful romance with the Saturday Night Live star.

Caitlyn’s comments came two days after Pete officially referred to Kim as his “girlfriend” for the first time. He just casually slipped it into an interview, but it showed how serious the pair are about each other.

“Well, I don’t really have Instagram — I don’t have Instagram or Twitter or any of that stuff,” Pete told Kay Adams, host of People (The TV Show!), while chatting about his upcoming Super Bowl commercial. “So, most of my daily life is getting into cars and showing up to a set. Or, if I’m off, I just either hang with my friends or chill with my girlfriend inside. So, I don’t do much.”

Pete giving Kim the official “girlfriend” title came right after he broke his silence about their romantic status.During a February 5 headlining appearance at New York’s University of Rochester’s Winterfest, the comedian told the audience, “This is what I’m going to say because I’m not going to answer Kim K shout-out questions all day, OK, just because I want to be respectful of privacy. But it’s going great, and we are very happy.”

In addition to sharing how happy Kim is with Pete, Caitlyn spilled some additional tea by being the first person in her family to openly discuss daughter Kylie Jenner‘s newborn son. The baby she shares with boyfriend Travis Scott arrived on February 2, and all the Kar-Jenners sent their Instagram congratulations about the newest family member. But Caitlyn spoke on TV about her grandchild.

“Yeah, the family is growing! Actually, Kylie had her little boy, and it was announced the other day,” she said on Good Morning Britain on February 9, noting that she has already met her 19th grandchild. “They’re great, Kylie’s great, everybody is doing good.”