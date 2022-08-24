Zoë Kravitz has marked a major milestone in her romance with Channing Tatum. “Over the last few months, Zoë has been privately spending time in L.A. with Channing and has gotten to know his daughter, Everly. Channing doesn’t introduce anyone to Everly and bonding with his kid is make or break for him,” a source tells Life & Style exclusively.

“Zoë passed the test with flying colors!” the insider reveals about her closeness with Channing’s 9-year-old only child, whom he shares with ex-wife Jenna Dewan.

Channing, 42, and Zoë, 33, have been dating for a year, after they were first spotted getting cozy in August 2021 after he agreed to star in her directorial debut, Pussy Island. Since their relationship has been going strong for such a long time, it was only natural that he would want his girlfriend and daughter to bond.

Zoë had already introduced her rocker dad, Lenny Kravitz, to Channing via Instagram before their romance became public. In the comments of a July 30, 2021, post where the “Fly Away” singer, 58, showed off his bare ripped abs, his daughter wrote, “You auditioning for MM3?” referring to Channing’s Magic Mike male stripper film franchise while tagging the actor.

“Oh s—t!! Doing the lords work i see!!” Channing replied while telling Lenny, “Will be calling you shortly to get into your schedule my friend. Hehehe.” Lenny replied that he’s “been ready,” for a role in the film while adding, “@channingtatum Peace my man,” in the fun social media exchange.

Channing and Zoë maintained their romance on the down-low while keeping fans guessing with their obvious closeness. They went in matching costumes as Robert De Niro and Jodie Foster‘s characters in the 1976 film Taxi Driver for Halloween and were photographed holding hands and showing PDA in paparazzi pictures.

Zoë’s former stepdad, Jason Momoa, all but confirmed the romance via Instagram while hanging out with Channing in February 2022, as they were about to board a plane together to attend the premiere of The Batman, in which the Big Little Lies actress starred as Catwoman.

“SO EXCITED @channingtatum and I are on our way to see our ZOZO,” the Aquaman star wrote in the caption next to a photo of the two men, adding, “Finally @thebatman premiere.” So, both of Zoë’s dads had bonded with Channing, and now, she’s doing the same with his little girl.

“I’m in awe … she’s just killing it.” Chan most recently gushed over Zoë’s talent as a director to Entertainment Tonight on July 14, adding, “She sees right through a lot of people’s stuff and really, just who they are to her is really simple. She’s one of the more intentional people I’ve ever met in my life.”