Biker boys! After his split from Lisa Bonet, Jason Momoa has continued his endearing friendship with Lenny Kravitz. The Cosby Show alum, 54, was recently spotted wearing her wedding ring, raising eyebrows if her and Jason’s marriage has a chance of reconciliation.

The ‘American Woman’ rocker, 57, posted a picture with the Aquaman star on March 19 showcasing their bond. “Ride or die. Brothers for life,” Lenny captioned the photo of the two riding motorcycles while sharing a laugh.

The former King of Thrones star expressed his fondness to Kravitz in the comments section saying, “love you bro. Ohana for life.”

The musician was married to Lisa for almost a decade from 1987 to 1993. During their marriage, they welcomed daughter Zoë Kravitz. Although their romantic relationship ended, Lisa and Lenny remained close friends and coparents throughout the years.

Jason started dating his celebrity childhood crush in 2005 before welcoming their two children Lola, 14, and Nokoa-Wolf, 13, and tying the knot 12 years later in October 2017. Lenny and Jason bonded instantly and the musician even said they were “one big happy family” before Jason and Lisa said “I Do.”

News Licensing/MEGA

Zoë, 33, gushed over her father and step-dad’s bromance and also responded to the Instagram post in the comment section saying, “well isn’t this just adorable. love you both so much. @prideofgyspies.”

The Batman star’s boyfriend, Channing Tatum, 41, also reacted to the photo by “liking” the Instagram post.

The Sweet Girl actor and Lisa announced their split in January 2022. The pair released a joint statement on January 12, 2022, regarding their “transformative time.”

“We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy. But so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty,” the message said. “The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become.”

The New Eden star was spotted for the first time since they revealed the news of their split wearing her wedding ring, fueling rumors that she and Jason are getting back together.

In February 2022, a source exclusively told Life & Style that Lisa and Jason put their split “on hold.”

“They never stopped loving each other and have reconciled,” the insider shared.

There may be hope that the big blended family may be back for good!