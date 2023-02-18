Better than a diamond in the sky! Rihanna picked a gorgeous rental home while she stayed in Arizona for her Super Bowl 2023 halftime show performance — and the price says it all.

The mansion costs around $85,000 per night, according to TMZ, which would mean that the “Rude Boy” artist spent around $510,000 during her six-day stay.

In addition to an expansive pool with an outdoor dining area, the location also features a small indoor gym, spacious bedrooms and a large kitchen. The all-white venue also has a huge front yard with a long pathway leading up to its front door.

During her epic halftime performance, the “Disturbia” artist revealed that she is pregnant and expecting her second child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, whom she shares a son with as well. Rihanna gave birth to their first child in May 2022.

Fans didn’t know what to expect when the camera focused on RiRi’s face as she smiled while preparing to hit the first note of her song, “Bitch Better Have My Money.” But when the camera zoomed out to reveal her full shape, viewers noticed that she briefly cradled her growing baby bump while belting out her hits.

Just hours before her stage comeback, the Barbados native teased that she was “thinking about bringing” a special guest with her, which fans thought could have been another celebrity. Little did anyone know that Rihanna slyly chose to unveil her second pregnancy in front of the whole world while her beau was spotted on the field adorably cheering her on.

Three months before she lit up the stadium, Rihanna admitted to Entertainment Tonight that she was nervous about her upcoming performance.

“The Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world, it’s an entertainer’s dream to be on a stage like that,” she explained. “But it’s nerve-racking. You want to get it right. You know, everybody’s watching. And they’re rooting for you. And I want to get it right.”

Now that she has accomplished an incredible stage return, Rihanna’s fans are dying to know whether she is planning to release new music after the success of her singles “Life Me Up” and Born Again” for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.

The Grammy Award winner has not revealed any plans for a full album. However, she noted during the February 9 Apple Music press conference that she is “open to exploring, discovering, creating, things that are new, things that are different, things that are off, weird, might not ever make sense to [her] fans.”

