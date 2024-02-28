Drew Barrymore has been an open book when it comes to her experience with weight loss. Her journeys to shed pounds following the births of her two daughters were especially challenging.

“If I looked decent on anything that I have done since I had my two kids, I have clawed my way there. You can too! However, it is hard to sustain and can take a lot of the joy out of life with food,” Drew wrote in a February 2020 Instagram post.

She added, “I have to eat just right and work my ass off! I cannot fight that I have the propensity to be the Pillsbury dough boy!”

Drew went on to lose 20 pounds that year through dieting and working out but admitted to gaining some of the weight back over time. While she hasn’t revealed her secret yet, Drew debuted a slimmer figure in 2024.