New love! Jessie J went Instagram official with new boyfriend Max Pham on Monday, March 1, almost a year after her split from Channing Tatum. Who is the pro dancer? Learn about her man below!

The “Bang Bang” singer shared a slew of loved-up pictures with Max after paparazzi photos of the couple out to lunch started circulating.

“Max and I thought you guys deserved some better picture options. Saving you [from] hiding in cars and bushes,” Jessie wrote to accompany the snapshots. “P.S. He isn’t my male pal.”

Max, who is seemingly based in Los Angeles, has an extremely impressive resume. He performed alongside Justin Timberlake during his Man of the Woods tour and his Super Bowl LII halftime show in 2018. The dance instructor has also worked with artists Rosalia and Ariana Grande during her Dangerous Woman tour.

Jessie didn’t reveal exactly how long she and Max have been together, but an insider told Life & Style the “Domino” singer has “been seeing him for a while.”

The “Nobody’s Perfect” singer’s last public romance was with Channing. The pair initially split in November 2019 after one year together but reconciled less than two months later. However, the duo called it quits for good in April 2020.

After their uncoupling, a source revealed to In Touch some of the reasons behind what went wrong. “Channing jumped into a relationship with Jessie and fell head over heels in love. But it was short-lived,” the source said in December 2019 before they rekindled their romance. “With Jessie’s busy schedule — she’s been traveling a lot — they were barely spending any time together.”

Shortly after their breakup, Jessie shared a quote giving a glimpse into what she’s looking for in the long haul.

“Too many of us put deadlines on love, timelines on success and then wonder why we don’t feel happy. Emotions are not based on your age, it’s never too late or early, you’re exactly where you need to be,” a quote on her Instagram read at the time. “Unhealthy love is when two people expect each other to solve the others’ problems. Healthy love is when two people acknowledge and address their own problems with each other’s support.”

These days, the “Who’s Laughing Now” singer is “happier than ever” with Max. “Jessie is definitely, one hundred percent over Channing,” the insider added before gushing over what a great pair the U.K. native and pro dancer make. “They are simply the cutest together. She’s in love. He’s in love. They’re adorable together, and she deserves it.”

We can’t wait to see what the future holds for Jessie and Max!