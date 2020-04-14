Post-breakup woes? Jessie J took to her Instagram Story on Monday, April 13, to share a cryptic message following her split from on-again, off-again boyfriend Channing Tatum.

“Whenever I see your comments online having a negative opinion on my life in any way — a personal dig, or you telling me how to live or telling me what my life is or isn’t, I think back to the times when we have sat late at night and had deep conversations and all the details you know about me and my life,” the “Masterpiece” singer, 31, began.

Courtesy of Jessie J/Instagram

“The text chains and hour-long FaceTimes, the parties at my house and the dinners when you met my family and all my friends,” Jessie continued. “Oh, no, wait … that’s right, that has never happened.” Hmmm, it sounds like the U.K. native is over everyone having an opinion on her love life.

On April 4, a source confirmed to Us Weekly that Jessie and Channing, 39, ended their relationship for the second time. The pair first went their separate ways in November 2019, before reconciling in January 2020.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

“I know they don’t want to make any kind of statement about having broken up or about being back together,” an insider told In Touch at the time. “They took a little break, and now they’re together again. That’s it.”

Ahead of their sudden breakup, a separate source exclusively told Life & Style that Jessie and the Magic Mike actor were “head over heels in love.” So much so, they were seriously discussing their future.

“He wants to take his relationship with Jessie to the next level and is talking about marriage,” the insider added. “During the brief split, he realized how much he missed her and doesn’t want to run the risk of losing her again.”

As it stands, neither Jessie nor Channing has commented on the status of their relationship. However, the initial source assured Us Weekly that everything was “amicable” between them.

Right people, wrong time? Here’s hoping we see Channing and Jessie reunite in the future.

