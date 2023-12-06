Are Yellowstone’s Hassie Harrison and Ryan Bingham Married?

Yellowstone costars Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison are not only smokeshow lovers on the hit Paramount series but are also in a relationship love off screen. The actors hard launched their romance in April 2023 and it seems like they may be heading to the chapel soon.

Who Is Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison in ‘Yellowstone’?

Ryan plays newly-released convict Walker in the Western series that stars Kevin Costner. After being branded by the Dutton ranch and a failed attempt at escaping, he meets Hassie’s character, barrel racer beauty Laramie.

Walker and Larmie had an instant spark and quickly became a couple in Yellowstone and fans are expected to see their love story continue in the upcoming and final season.

When Did Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison Start Dating?

The Grammy-winning musician and oncamera cowgirl sparked dating rumors in March 2023 during her birthday.

Hassie posted a video of herself via Instagram while laying back-side up on a horse while celebrating “another interesting trip around the sun.” She donned a white tank top bodysuit, daisy dukes and a red trucker hat in the clip – a look that Ryan seemingly approved of.

Hassie Harrison/ Instagram

“Happy birthday HH,” he commented, leading her to reply, “Come say that to my face.” The handsome onscreen ​bad boy took her up on the tease and admitted that he’d “love to.”

Fans didn’t have to guess if they were an item for long as they went Instagram official one month later. Ryan shared a steamy PDA photo kissing Hassie as they wore matching camouflage and denim outfits in front of a burning pile of wood.

“More than a spark,” the “Southside of Heaven” singer captioned his April 2023 post. “Love you, cowboy,” Hassie gushed in the comment section.

Are Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison Married?

The musician promoted his whiskey brand, Bingham’s Bourbon, while alerting his fans of low tickets for their attendance at the National Finals Rodeo. Ryan held the bottle of liquor with his left hand which had a new band on that finger.

“Why are you flashing that ring,” one fan questioned in the comments section of the November 30 Instagram post. A second person wrote, “Ummmm, is that a wedding ring?! How did I not hear this?”

Neither Ryan nor Hassie have publicly addressed the engagement rumors and the speculation didn’t stop them from posting more of each other online.

On December 1, the couple shared a sweet video via Instagram of them in their element. The clip featured Ryan and Hassie cozy on their couch as he played his guitar in her arms. The pair harmonized a tune that they deemed “a love song.”

Five days later, reports claimed that the actors were secretly married. A source told TMZ in a report published on December 6 that they allegedly tied the knot in Hassie’s hometown in Dallas two months prior. ​However, Life & Style can confirm that there are no legal records of a marital union between them, and TMZ was unable to confirm the source report.

Reps for Ryan and Hassie did not immediately respond to Life & Style’s request for comment.