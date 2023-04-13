Yellowstone’s Ryan Bingham, Hassie Harrison Confirm Off-Screen Romance

Love on the ranch. Yellowstone costars Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison revealed that they have taken their relationship off camera and are dating in real life.

“More than a spark,” the “Southside of Heaven” singer – who plays Walker on the Taylor Sheridan drama – captioned a Wednesday, April 12, Instagram post, adding a flame emoji.

The photo shows Ryan, 42, and the Texas native – who plays Laramie in the Paramount Network series – packing on the PDA while wearing matching camouflage jackets, brown trucker hats and rain boots as they stood in front of a pile of burning brush.

“I love you, cowboy,” Hassie, 33, commented under his post, with a blushing heart face emoji.

Courtesy of Ryan Bingham/Instagram

The couple’s Yellowstone costars were quick to flood the comments section with well-wishes, with Jen Landon – who plays Teeter – leaving four heart-eye emoji under the photo.

“Happy for ya’ll!” Rob Kirkland, who plays Sheriff Ramsey, wrote. Kat Kelly (Emily on the series) left four teary-eye emoji and four white hearts.

Eagle-eyed fans previously speculated that a romance might have been brewing as the couple got flirty in the comments section of her birthday post on March 20.

“another interesting trip around the sun…” Hassie’s caption read alongside a video of herself laying on the back of a horse in jean shorts and a white take.

“Happy birthday HH,” Ryan commented under a video, before Hassie told him to “come say that to my face.” “I’d love to,” he responded.

“Hot if this is really happening,” a fan responded, to which another claimed, “It’s been happening!”

The Grammy winner was previously married to actress Anna Axster from 2009 until he filed for divorce in June 2021. At the time of their divorce, Ryan filed documents to change his name from Ryan Axster Bingham back to his birth name George Ryan Bingham, according to multiple reports.

In 2015, during a performance in Austin, Texas, the “Nobody Knows My Trouble” artist announced that he and his then-wife were expecting baby No. 1. The former couple share three children together.

As for Hassie, she was previously linked to One Tree Hill alum Austin Nichols. While it’s unclear when they split, they told Us Weekly as they made their red carpet debut in July 2018 that they had been dating for “a while.”