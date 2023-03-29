Life after Bravo. Max Boyens made his Vanderpump Rules debut during the show’s seventh season and was promoted to main cast member during season 8. However, the former TomTom manager only appeared on the show for one full season before he was fired from the reality show after past racist social media posts resurfaced online.

Bravo confirmed to Life & Style in June 2020 that Max has been dismissed from the show alongside other cast members who were also facing similar scandals at the time. His firing came after Twitter posts from 2012 in which Max had used the N-word on multiple occasions had resurfaced on social media.

“I want to sincerely apologize for what I tweeted in 2012 — it was wrong on every level,” he shared in a statement at the time. “It is not a representation of who I am. I am shocked I ever tweeted that and I am disgusted and embarrassed. I am truly sorry.”

While he stayed on as the TomTom general manager even after leaving the reality series, Max eventually resigned from the restaurant in May 2021.

When Did Max Boyens Join the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast?

He made a brief appearance in season 7 as the manager of Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz‘s TomTom restaurant. Max was upped to series regular for the following season.

When announced as a new cast member on the show, his Bravo bio referred to him as “charming” and someone who is “living his best life.” The bio continued, “He also has a wildly active dating life that is governed by only one rule: never date an employee.” However, Max was romantically involved with fellow former VPR star Dayna Kathan while they were on the show together.

Why Did Max Boyens Leave ‘Vanderpump Rules’?

The restaurant manager was dismissed from the show following a racism scandal in 2020.

What Is Max Boyens’ Job?

After leaving his role as general manager of TomTom in May 2021, Max went on to work as the general manager at TAO Group from June 2022 until January 2023. He’s also been the Chief Financial Officer at Una Más Cocktails since 2019, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Max was also briefly on the app Cameo, where fans purchase personalized videos from their favorite stars, but his account has since been deemed “temporarily unavailable.”

What Is Max Boyens Doing Now?

It’s unclear exactly what else Max has been up to since he left the show. However, he did declare that “good things are f–king coming” in an Instagram post from March 2023. “That’s it. That’s the post,” he captioned the snap.