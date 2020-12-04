Can you say super mama? Gigi Hadid revealed she is “back to work” just two months after giving birth to her first child on Thursday, December 3.

“Would say back [to] work BUT being a [mama] is a job like no other,” the 25-year-old wrote over a selfie video on her Instagram Stories. “BACK IN THE OFFICE,” the model clarified.

Life & Style confirmed the Vogue cover girl was pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik in April. Days later, Gigi revealed she was expecting during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon via livestream from her secluded Pennsylvania farm.

The former One Direction heartthrob, 27, announced the birth of their daughter on September 23. “Our baby girl is here, healthy [and] beautiful,” Zayn wrote on Instagram and Twitter. “To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine [and] thankful for the life we will have together.”

The longtime loves — who have been dating since 2016 — have been really enjoying the adjustment to parenthood. Their first month with their baby girl was “better than they could’ve imagined,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style in October. “Gigi and Zayn were so excited for this baby, and now that she’s finally here, it’s been amazing.”

The proud parents spent the first weeks of their daughter’s life alongside family, including Gigi’s mom, Yolanda Hadid, and Gigi’s sister, Bella Hadid, at their sprawling east coast property. Having her mother close by has been a blessing for the new parent.

“It was a truly calm experience getting the farm in Pennsylvania ready to start their life as a family of three,” the source added. “Gigi and her mom are beyond close. Yolanda helping her 24/7 would have been the plan regardless of the pandemic, and it’s exactly where Yolanda wants to be. Gigi trusts her implicitly so having her advice has been invaluable.”

It seems Gigi and Zayn will look back on this time really fondly. On November 30, the Los Angeles native shared never-before-seen photos of her baby bump from August, her last full month of pregnancy. Talk about memories!