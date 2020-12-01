Sweet throwback! Gigi Hadid shared never-before-seen pregnancy photos with boyfriend Zayn Malik during the later hours of Monday, November 30.

“August, waiting for our girl,” Gigi, 25, captioned a series of Instagram snapshots on her family’s Pennsylvania farm during her last month of pregnancy. The model gave birth to their daughter in September.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star wore her blonde hair pulled back into a tight bun and a form-fitting blue dress, which showed off her adorable bump. Two photos showed the California native posing on a balcony outside with no makeup on while letting her natural beauty shine.

A separate picture featured her longtime off-and-on boyfriend Zayn, 27, snuggled up to her stomach. Gigi’s smile beamed as she locked eyes with the former One Direction singer.

Needless to say, the young couple is in baby bliss since welcoming their daughter. An insider told Life & Style in October their first month with their baby girl was “better than they could’ve imagined.”

“Gigi and Zayn were so excited for this baby, and now that she’s finally here, it’s been amazing,” gushed the insider.

The Pennsylvania farm will forever be a special place for the A-list couple because that’s where Gigi spent most of her pregnancy amid the coronavirus pandemic and the first few weeks of their daughter’s life.

“It was a truly calm experience getting the farm in Pennsylvania ready to start their life as a family of three,” added the source. “Gigi and her mom are beyond close. Yolanda [Hadid] helping her 24/7 would have been the plan regardless of the pandemic, and it’s exactly where Yolanda wants to be. Gigi trusts her implicitly so having her advice has been invaluable.”

Zayn, who is known to be extremely private, surprisingly broke the news about Gigi giving birth via Twitter. “Our baby girl is here, healthy [and] beautiful,” the “Dusk Till Dawn” singer wrote on September 23. “To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine [and] thankful for the life we will have together.”

Gigi later revealed they welcomed their sweet girl the previous weekend. “She’s already changed our world. So in love,” the new mama gushed.

Keep scrolling to see Gigi and Zayn’s never-before-seen pregnancy photos!