Grateful. Yolanda Hadid thanked her daughter Gigi Hadid and former One Direction star Zayn Malik for making her a grandmother with the birth of their first child.

“My heart is expending with so much love and joy for this little baby girl she is an angel sent to us from above,” the 56-year-old gushed alongside an Instagram photo of her sweet granddaughter holding two of Yolanda’s fingers with her tiny hand on Sunday, October 18. “Thank you Mommy [and] Daddy for making me [an] Oma, I love every minute of it.”

The word “oma” is Dutch for “grandmother.” Gigi and Bella Hadid‘s mom was born and raised in Papendrecht, Netherlands, so it makes sense she would use the descriptor in her native language.

Gigi, 25, and Zayn, 27, welcomed their daughter in late September — and the notoriously private singer took to Instagram to reveal the happy news. “Our baby girl is here, healthy [and] beautiful,” Zayn wrote at the time. “To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine [and] thankful for the life we will have together.”

Since their bundle of joy’s arrival, life has been “better than they could’ve imagined,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style on October 6. “Gigi and Zayn were so excited for this baby, and now that she’s finally here, it’s been amazing.”

Naturally, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has been an integral part of the pair’s transition into parenthood. “Gigi and her mom are beyond close. Yolanda helping her 24/7 would have been the plan regardless of the pandemic, and it’s exactly where Yolanda wants to be,” the source added. “Gigi trusts her implicitly so having her advice has been invaluable.”

Before their baby girl made her entrance into the world, the couple — along with Yolanda and Bella, 24 — spent a lot of time being cozy and enjoying their pregnancy at the family’s expansive and serene Pennsylvania farm. “It was a truly calm experience getting the farm in Pennsylvania ready to start their life as a family of three,” the insider gushed.