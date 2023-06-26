Feud brewing? Selena Gomez had fans buzzing when sleuths discovered on Sunday, June 25, that she had quietly unfollowed a slew of celebrities, including onetime rumored boyfriend Zayn Malik, his ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid, her sister Bella Hadid, Zendaya and singer Dua Lipa. Her Instagram followers were dying to know why she would stop wanting to know what her presumed pals were up to.

It turns out there’s no bad blood. “There are absolutely no hard feelings with anyone she unfollowed,” a source told People on Monday, June 26, although they did not elaborate on the reason why she decided to pare down following the A-list stars. The publication noted that Selena’s Rare Beauty brand’s Instagram page is still following “Levitating” star Dua.

Selena, 30, was linked to former One Direction member Zayn, 30, after a viral TikTok reported that the pair were on what appeared to be a romantic date in New York City shared on March 23, 2023.

An unconfirmed text message from the eyewitness source texted her friend, saying, “Tell me how Selena Gomez and Zayn just walked into [restaurant] hand in hand making out and I seated them.”

The “Look at Her Now” singer made it clear she wasn’t involved with anyone in a June 8 TikTok video, which showed her on the sidelines watching a men’s soccer game at night. Selena shouted to the guys on the field, “I’m single!” adding, “I’m just a little high maintenance, but I’ll love you soooo much.” She captioned the video, “The struggle man lol.”

Selena has had a complicated relationship with social media. In February she told fans during a TikTok Live, “I’m going to be taking a second from social media, because this is a little silly. I’m 30, I’m too old for this. But I love you guys so much and I will see you guys sooner than later,” adding, “I’m just gonna take a break from everything.” She told fans she was “very happy” and “so blessed” so that they wouldn’t worry about her after getting body shamed.

In an interview with Vanity Fair that same month, Selena explained how her assistant had taken over handling her social media accounts.