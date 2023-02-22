Friends or foes? For years, rumors were swirling about a Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid feud. However, it seems there is no bad blood between them.

“I wish I was as pretty as Bella Hadid,” the Only Murders in the Building actress shared via social media in February 2023 while using a TikTok filter that adjusted her features to look like the model’s. In another post, Selena referred to Bella as her “girl crush.”

Seems like the Disney Channel alum has nothing but love for Bella. Keep reading for details on their friendship and feud rumors.

Did Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid Feud?

The Hulu star and fashion mogul were reported to have bad blood after they were both romantically linked to The Weekend. Bella dated the “Starboy” singer on and off from 2015 to 2019. During one of their breaks, The Weeknd briefly dated Selena from January to October 2017 before reuniting with Bella.

During that time frame, Selena and Bella followed and unfollowed each other on social media, sparking feud rumors.

“Selena’s upset that Bella still holds a grudge against her. Yes, she hooked up with The Weeknd while the model was still with him, but that was years ago,” a source told In Touch in November 2019. “Bella sees things differently though — Selena broke girl code, which is not cool.”

The insider said that “Selena thinks Bella should get over it and move on.”

At the time, the “Same Old Love” singer commented “stunning” on one of Bella’s Instagram posts, which she then deleted. Eagle-eyed fans were quick to alert Selena after the photo was deleted. The Texas native for her part, commented back, writing, “That sucks.”

When feud rumors started ramping up again. Selena set the record straight.

“NO. I shouldn’t of [sic] spoken without knowing the truth. I’m sorry,” Selena begged fans. “Please don’t be hurtful. She is a wonderful person and it was all a misunderstanding.”

Are Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid Friends?

While neither star has spoken publicly about their friendship, it appears that things are good between them. In fact, in February 2020, social media users noticed that Bella had followed Selena on Instagram following the drama that stemmed from them both dating The Weeknd.

With Selena declaring that Bella is her “girl crush” it appears the subtle displays of friendship are ongoing!