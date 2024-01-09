Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid reunited for a dinner date at Giorgio Baldi following the Golden Globes on Sunday, January 7. They were joined by his mom, Gloria Campano, for the outing, which came three months after the actor and model first sparked dating rumors.

The low-key dinner followed Gigi’s absence at the Globes, where Bradley, 48, was nominated as an actor and director for the film Maestro. Gloria was his red carpet date for the awards ceremony.

After the show, the Guardians of the Galaxy star kept on his red carpet tux for dinner. Gigi, 28, also wore a black ensemble as she arrived at the restaurant separately from the mother/son duo.

Bradley and Gigi first sparked dating rumors on October 5, 2023. They were spotted on a dinner date at Via Carota in New York City and left the restaurant in the same car. Two days later, they were spotted arriving back in the Big Apple together after a weekend getaway in Rhode Island.

Later that month, a source exclusively told Life & Style that the pair had “been secretly hooking up for weeks.”

“Friends thought they should get together, and they totally hit it off. It was an instant attraction — Gigi and Bradley’s chemistry is off the charts,” the insider added.

Though Bradley and Gigi have a 20-year age difference, the source revealed that they bonded over parenthood. Gigi shares daughter Khai, 3, with ex Zayn Malik, while Bradley shares daughter Lea, 6, with ex Irina Shayk. They also have a shared love of Pennsylvania, where Bradley grew up and Gigi has a home.

“It’s pretty crazy how similar they seem to be on a lot of levels. This romance could go the distance,” the insider concluded.

Now, Bradley and Gigi are “getting quite serious,” a second source exclusively revealed to Life & Style in December 2023. The insider said the couple recently took a trip to New Hope, Pennsylvania, and Bradley “absolutely loved it.” He reportedly bought a home in the area and “wants Gigi to help decorate.”

The A-list stars are now making plans for the future, the source revealed.

“Despite keeping a very low profile, they are with one another a lot, often meeting up late and spending the night together. Obviously, they’re both super busy, but they really go out of their way to make time to see each other,” said the insider.

The source concluded, “People thought Gigi and Bradley were just a flash in the pan at first, but the couple are proving them wrong. This new property is proof they’re serious about one another and intend to be in each other’s lives going forward.”